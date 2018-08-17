4 events you need on your fitness radar

“With this class, everything starts with ab work,” he said. “If you engage your core at the start of a class, you’ve activated those muscles and can burn more calories.” He also wants to take the focus off technology, which he says can be a distraction “if everyone is looking at a TV screen. We’ve got to be present. This is a class where everyone is moving as one unit.” The Wall also offers workouts focused on just indoor cycling, weight training and a recovery stretch session.