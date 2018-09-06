How to avoid the 'freshman 15'? Better-for-you snacking options

Liquid calories — in syrup-laden coffee drinks and sugary sodas — quickly add up. Beverage brands are stepping in to dispense better options for those who want more than water, aren’t quite at the kale smoothie stage and are finding it hard to wean themselves off cans of pop. From Perrier comes the Perrier & Juice line, made with the brand’s carbonated mineral water, juice concentrates and enough sugar to sweeten but to keep the calorie count at 45 calories for an 8.45-ounce serving. The drinks come in combinations like Strawberry & Kiwi, Peach & Cherry and Pineapple & Mango.