This 'Shah of Sunset' tells how he dropped 40 pounds — and kept it off

“The first week was hellacious. I was always hungry. I went from eating whatever I wanted to having what felt like prison food. You get a tray, that’s it, there’s no going back for seconds. But by week two I started to feel lighter, my clothes fit better, I could see the outline of my jaw again. The results will suck you in. Once you start feeling and looking good, it changes everything. You will feel better in your skin, and that perpetuates the motivation to keep going.”