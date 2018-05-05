Why Shay Mitchell of 'Pretty Little Liars' says she's fitter at 30 than she was at 22

It's no act. I actually enjoy working out and have since I was a kid. I played volleyball and basketball in high school, and was in the pool at 1 or 2 and a competitive swimmer until age 15. I was in dance every year. We were always very health-conscious in my house, due to my dad. He's always been a health freak. Even growing up, we never had apple juice, never had sugary cereals, if we did only special occasions. My dad was also very active – hiking or biking, and always trying to get my brother and I active. He's still very active now. He wants to be fit until he's 100 and I feel the same way.