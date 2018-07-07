4 ideas for guilt-free summer snacking

“The protein and fiber content is elevated in Indian snacks,” said Desai, co-founder of food company Snack It Forward. “Everyone in the U.S. is looking for more plant-based protein so we decided to come up with better ‘junk’ food that they could relate to.” The result was two years in the making: Peatos, made from a pulse flour blend (pea, fava, lentil) and in flavors such as Masala, Classic Cheese, Fiery Hot and Chili Cheese. The chips have fewer calories and lower sodium and fat content than their more conventional grocery store rivals, are non-GMO and don’t have any artificial colors or additives. “If you’re going to eat pulses and legume-based snacks instead of corn and potato ones, you’ve significantly enhanced your nutrition,” said Desai.