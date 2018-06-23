5 breezy ways to get — or stay — in tip-top shape this summer

If HIIT is your fitness jam, and you need a little healthy rivalry, we have the app for you. Studio subscription service ClassPass recently rolled out a ClassPass Live app that provides unlimited live and on-demand workouts. The app’s cardio and strength interval workouts are tough — maybe too tough for some — but effective, due to the heart rate monitor integration that allows you to track your intensity on screen during the entire workout. The longer you’re in the zone, the more on-screen points you earn, and the higher you advance on the leaderboard, with instructors in live classes calling out the big movers.