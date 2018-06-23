5 breezy ways to get — or stay — in tip-top shape this summer

There’s no excuse not to squeeze your workouts in this summer — even when you’re traveling. These streaming studio apps and online workouts will save you time and money, and help you take your favorite fitness addictions on the road:
If you like to dance, try ...
Body by Simone
If you can’t make it to Simone De La Rue’s Westside dance cardio and resistance training classes, now you can now find them on the new Body by Simone (BBS) app. The app suggests workouts based on your input and allows you to put together a custom workout featuring HIIT or dance cardio, as well as upper body, lower body, and core strength training with light weights and/or a resistance band. BBS also features recipes from celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, as well as a weekly live drop-in class to stay motivated.
Cost: $19.99 per month, IOS. bodybysimone.com
::
If you crave variety, try ...
JetSweat
New York’s hottest studios are offering streaming videos on the new Jetsweat app, which features everything from strength training to dance cardio to martial arts to yoga. The workouts can be streamed to a TV through AirPlay or Chromecast. Check out boutique workouts from studios such as modelFIT, Switch Playground, Xtend Barre, Woom Yoga, Intensati and Masterskya at a fraction of the price you’d pay in IRL. Programs for weight loss, sculpting and mindfulness are included.
Cost: $9.99 a month, $89.99 annually IOS, coming soon to Android. jetsweatapp.com
::
If you’re a Type A personality, try …
ClassPass Live
If HIIT is your fitness jam, and you need a little healthy rivalry, we have the app for you. Studio subscription service ClassPass recently rolled out a ClassPass Live app that provides unlimited live and on-demand workouts. The app’s cardio and strength interval workouts are tough — maybe too tough for some — but effective, due to the heart rate monitor integration that allows you to track your intensity on screen during the entire workout. The longer you’re in the zone, the more on-screen points you earn, and the higher you advance on the leaderboard, with instructors in live classes calling out the big movers.
Cost: $10 a month for ClassPass subscribers, $15 for stand-alone subscribers, $70 for the starter kit that includes heart rate monitor and Chromecast to cast workouts from your phone to your TV. IOS and Android. classpass.com/live
::
If you’re easing your way back into working out, try …
Barre3
If you’re just getting back to a workout routine, the thought of an aggressive, take-no-prisoners boot camp might seem overwhelming. Those looking for a more nurturing environment, with encouraging instructors and meet-you-where-you-are modifications will enjoy barre3’s online program. You can set a weekly goal and choose workouts of 10 to 60 minutes that are “calming,” “energizing” or “challenging,” complete a guided exercise program, or access posture guides healthy recipes and an online community.
Cost: $25 to $29 per month, depending on the length of online subscription. barre3.com
::
If you want to feel like a kid again, try...
LEKfit
Lauren Kleban’s beloved trampoline workouts are a great way to freshen up your at-home cardio routine and actually use that rebounder gathering dust at your house. Lekfit’s streaming Bounce workouts combine on-the-ground dance cardio, rebounding and light weights with the right playlists to keep you going. There also are sculpt-only routines with resistance bands and body-part specific workouts to add on to your cardio. New workouts are added weekly.
Cost: $19.99 a month, online, lekfit.com
READ ON!