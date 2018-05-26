Advertisement

Your Instagram-ready summer getaway starts here...

By
May 26, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Your Instagram-ready summer getaway starts here...
Yoga, sports, hikes, meditation and talks are all part of Wanderlust Squaw Valley. (Wanderlust)

Lounging poolside with a pitcher of margaritas was once considered the perfect midyear break.

But these days, not so much.

Advertisement

Instagram-ready sunrise asanas and plant-based food trucks have replaced sleeping in and heaving buffet spreads. After yoga and meditation offerings became standard at music festivals, event organizers began organizing dedicated yoga retreats. And those have since turned into "wellness festivals" featuring yoga, tribal dance, mindfulness sessions, live music, seminars and "souk"-style markets selling everything from kombucha to hemp-infused oils. Some last a day, others run almost a week. Many scream "road-trip." You might need to pack a tent, or maybe you'll be chilling out in air-cooled auditoriums. Whatever the format, the idea is to send people home restored, rejuvenated and inspired.

By date, here's a rundown of nearby wellness retreats, and what to expect when you get there. Did we miss your favorite wellness getaway? Let us know in the comments below and we may include it in an upcoming story:

Buddha Fest

June 1-3, Los Angeles

Talks, films and dedicated meditation sessions make up this three-day event, taking place between UCLA and the Writers Guild in Beverly Hills. Speakers include Buddhist teacher Lama Tsultrim Allione — one of the first American women to be ordained as a Buddhist nun — who will be sharing insights about female empowerment. There will also be numerous daylong intensives, including "Waking Up With Wisdom and Compassion." Priced per event attended, ranging from $15 to $75. Info: buddhafest.org

::

Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival

June 1-3, Lake Tahoe

Held at Granlibakken, a rustic lodge on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, this festival is part of the lodge's Sierra Soul Series of Wellness Events. The weekend opens with a session of yoga, breath work and sound vibration with a live DJ. The next two days are spent doing various types of yoga, or taking a class in tai chi, going on a nature hike — and even a session where participants can create their own "mantra" chant. Meals — fittingly healthful options like chickpea and turmeric soup and grilled halibut — are included. Full weekend is $289 including all meals and activities. Alternatively, activities are priced individually. Not including lodging. Info: granlibakken.com

Jump on in at the Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival.
Jump on in at the Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival. (North Lake Tahoe)

::

DisclosureFest

June 23, Los Angeles.

For its inaugural event last year, DisclosureFest attracted some 4,000 participants who danced to tribal music in the middle of Los Angeles State Historic Park outside DTLA, had their astrological charts read and had access to several yoga sessions. As with the 2017 event, the plan is for everyone to gather at 2 p.m. for a mass meditation which will be live-streamed. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St. Free. Info: disclosurefest.org.

DisclosureFest, outside DTLA.
DisclosureFest, outside DTLA. (DisclosureFest)

::

Advertisement

Wanderlust

July 19-22, Squaw Valley

Now in its 10th year, this festival has everything — pool parties, stand-up paddle yoga, trail hikes interspersed with meditation to music and interactive talks about setting intentions and cultivating gratitude. And all in a scenic sprawl incorporating mountains and lakes that figure into many of the activities. Multiple prices, ranging from $15 for a single class to $1,050 for unlimited four-day access. Lodging not included. 1960 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley. Info: wanderlust.com

::

Telluride Yoga Festival

July 19-22, Telluride, Colo.

Dip in and out of an array of yoga classes — "Handstand — Fun and Effective Home Practice," "The Anatomy of an Arm Balance," take a class in making your own kombucha or how to forage for ingredients to blend arnica oil; enjoy a 5K run along the San Miguel River. This four-day summer event with the scenic San Juan Mountains in the backdrop takes place around numerous Telluride locations. Registration and hospitality at the Palm lobby of the Telluride High School, 721 West Colorado Ave., Telluride. The four-day pass is $455. Less expensive passes and single classes also available. Lodging not included. Info: tellurideyogafestival.com

Some classes take place against the San Juan Mountains.
Some classes take place against the San Juan Mountains. (Telluride Yoga Festival)

::

The Pursuit Series

Aug. 10-12, Bear Valley

Pack your sunscreen, because a lot of what happens in this Northern California weekend retreat takes place outdoors. Yoga and meditation are standards, of course; but participants will also go fly-fishing, stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking. Small groups and personalized instruction in mean that participants get to up their camping skills -- there are even sessions in how to pack the perfect backpack. Luxury camping options available. 207 Highway 4, Bear Valley. The three-day pass is $399. Lower cost tickets available. Info: pusuit.theoutbound.com

Enjoying the outdoors at the Pursuit Series.
Enjoying the outdoors at the Pursuit Series. (Pursuit Series)

::

Wellspring

Oct. 26-28, Palm Springs

And if you can't make it to any of these summer events, make a plan for fall, when the inaugural Wellspring conference — organized by Wanderlust — takes place in Palm Springs. Sure, there's lots of yoga, meditation and hikes, but the idea is for the brain to get a workout as well: among those on hand sharing their expertise will be actress and vegan activist Alicia Silverstone, Dave Asprey of Bulletproof — known for "biohacking" his way to weight loss and mental alertness — and Mark Hyman, functional medicine physician and bestselling author ("Eat Fat Get Thin"). Other talks will be on social change, the environment and creating more peaceful relationships. Sound baths, musical performances and pool parties will round out the experience. $945 for an all-access pass includes $150 credit towards hotel accommodations. Info: wanderlust.com

Dr. Mark Hyman will be one of several wellness experts at Wellspring.
Dr. Mark Hyman will be one of several wellness experts at Wellspring. (Wellspring)

Health@latimes.com

READ ON!

Yes, you can eat your way to beautiful skin

10 high-tech gadgets to help you get to sleep

How 'Scandal's' Katie Lowes hid her psoriasis

7 steps to making your health your No. 1 priority

Advertisement

He lost 84 pounds in four months — and kept it off

Advertisement
Advertisement