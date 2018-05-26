Your Instagram-ready summer getaway starts here...

And if you can't make it to any of these summer events, make a plan for fall, when the inaugural Wellspring conference — organized by Wanderlust — takes place in Palm Springs. Sure, there's lots of yoga, meditation and hikes, but the idea is for the brain to get a workout as well: among those on hand sharing their expertise will be actress and vegan activist Alicia Silverstone, Dave Asprey of Bulletproof — known for "biohacking" his way to weight loss and mental alertness — and Mark Hyman, functional medicine physician and bestselling author ("Eat Fat Get Thin"). Other talks will be on social change, the environment and creating more peaceful relationships. Sound baths, musical performances and pool parties will round out the experience. $945 for an all-access pass includes $150 credit towards hotel accommodations. Info: wanderlust.com