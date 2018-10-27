Superfoods for skincare: What that really means

Dr. Jenny Kim, a professor of clinical medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and chief of dermatology at the Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Veterans Affairs, says an ingredient such as avocado is chock-full of healthy stuff — when it's served on a plate. When it's used as a topical ingredient, "research shows it may play a role in collagen synthesis and wound healing — but how much are they putting in?" (In the United States, the cosmetic industry is, to some extent, self-regulated. Federal law, according to the Food and Drug Administration website, "does not require cosmetic products and ingredients, other than color additives, to have FDA approval before they go on the market.")