How horses and e-bikes help William Shatner stay fit and creative at 87

I’ve had lots of bikes over the years — my kids too. But two years ago, after reading a story about electric bikes, I went down to the Pedego store on Lankershim Boulevard and bought one for my wife and I. We started doing long rides — 20, 30 miles. Last Sunday, we did 20 miles on Irvine’s bike trails. I live in the hills of the San Fernando Valley, so going up a hill on a bike is meaningful and emotional — giving you a good day or a bad day. Well, with the electric assist, every day is a good day! The e-bike got me outside and got me fitter. Going up the hills is not a problem. I’ve got an arthritic back from all the horseback riding, my muscles are tender, yet I go back to my car when the bike ride's over and I feel perfect.