We found 8 fitness gurus who will help you get back on track — for free

Natalie Jill proves that you don't have to be 22 to get in outrageous shape. The 46-year-old functional fitness trainer's channel is full of time-saving, intense body-weight workouts that you can do anywhere, as well as gluten-free recipes and mini workouts for specific areas such as arms or booty. Many of her workouts are aimed at people with some level of general fitness, however there are modifications. Jill's you-got-this attitude encourages people to start where they can and push themselves a rep further each time. Her six pack is an inspiration to anyone who thinks it couldn't be done after 40, and she posts a rundown of her own daily workouts on Instagram @nataliejillfit.