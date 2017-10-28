Kobe, Bezos, Gladwell to speak at next week's Super Bowl of wellness in L.A.

Next weekend’s Summit LA 17 in downtown Los Angeles is aimed at inspiring people to live better and more creative lives, whether it’s by racing home to declutter after listening to the queen of organizing, Marie Kondo, learning about cleaner living from Jessica Alba, or sitting in on a panel about an urban design project in Utah where Richard Branson is an investor.

“We want people to choose their adventures every day,” said Ryan Begelman, co-founder of Summit, which runs from Nov. 3-6.

The 3,000-plus who have signed up to attend, and pay the $3,700 admission, will be able to access some 150 talks, 75 wellness classes, 40 music, comedy or dance performances.

Keynote events include “Netflix and Chill: a Fireside Chat with Reed Hastings,” as well as addresses by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, television maven Shonda Rhimes and writers Lena Dunham and Malcolm Gladwell.

“We wanted to pull out all the stops and host this flagship event,” said Begelman. “Our goal is to create a surreal setting with all these leaders so that people can connect and be inspired and go out and do great things.”

Others on the agenda include Christiana Figueres, architect of the Paris Climate Agreement, and sports stars Kobe Bryant and Pele.

This is the first Summit in Los Angeles; previously, they have taken place on cruises, and in Mexico and Utah.

The sprawl of events will take place around downtown Los Angeles within several hotels, such as the Intercontinental and the Standard, with performances at historic theaters such as the Orpheum. Downtown parking lots are being taken over to create a 75,000-square-foot food, art and wellness pavilion.

“At any given time there will be 12 to 20 different experiences or talks that someone could engage with,” said Begelman, who added that the offerings will start early in the morning and go till late at night.

“We see it as 72 hours to get people out of their headspace, away from their home and work lives and immerse themselves in these different experiences.”

The $3,700 ticket covers the three days of activities plus hotel stay and all food at participating eateries.

Apply to attend online at 2017.summit.co. The Summit is for those 21 and over.

