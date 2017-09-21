'Found in Translation' explores the beautiful design links between California and Mexico

Los Angeles design fans will enjoy “Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico 1915-1985” for what is familiar — architectural drawings of Union Station from 1936 — and surprising — a tiny Frida Kahlo jade, amethyst, quartz and gold necklace that was owned by actress Paulette Goddard.

Like the 2011 exhibition “California Design, 1930–1965: Living in a Modern Way," the new show, which opened Sunday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, highlights the best of California design through more than 250 objects.

This time, however, as part of the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative, the emphasis is on how Mexico and California shaped each other’s identity.

Highlights include Antonio Peñafiel’s Neo-Zapotec piano from 1895, John Lautner’s drawings of the Chemosphere House in the Hollywood Hills from 1960, a TWA poster from the mid-1960s, a colorful mosaic by Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman and Cynthia Sargent’s classic Scarlotti rug from 1969.

Lisa Boone The exhibition includes furniture, posters, ceramics, costumes and more. The exhibition includes furniture, posters, ceramics, costumes and more. (Lisa Boone)

What: “Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico 1915-1985”

Where: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

When: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Through April 1.

Info: lacma.org

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

Full Coverage: Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA

It's a mod, mod world: See some of our favorite Midcentury Modernism photos

Southern California Home Tours