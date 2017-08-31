Glendale home tour illustrates the many moods of Craftsman design

Glendale is known for its stunning Spanish architecture, but the city is also home to a large collection of single-family Craftsman homes that were built between 1900 and 1925.

After World War II, many of the Craftsman homes were demolished due to the development of large apartment buildings, a trend that continues today.

In an effort to highlight the historic Craftsman homes that still exist, the nonprofit Glendale Historical Society will host “California Craftsman: Glendale’s Vanishing Heritage,” a tour of five Craftsman homes on Sept. 24.

The self-guided tour includes stops at the 1902 Harris House, a transitional Victorian/Craftsman listed on the Glendale Register of Historic Resources; the 1908 Arts and Crafts Tatum House; the 1911 Dora Verdugo House, shown above, which is believed to be a Henry L. Wilson-designed kit house; a quintessential Craftsman bungalow from 1914 known as the Worley House; and the two-story Beggs House, a 1915 Airplane Bungalow/Craftsman that was moved to Glendale in 1925.

In conjunction with the home tour, city of Glendale arts and culture commissioner Arlene Vidor will lecture on “Craftsman Architecture and the Arts and Crafts Movement” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Downtown Central Library Auditorium, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. Admission is free.

What: “California Craftsman: Glendale’s Vanishing Heritage” home tour

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Tickets may be purchased on the day of the tour at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

Cost: $30 to $45.

Info: GlendaleHistorical.org or www.GlendaleArts.org

