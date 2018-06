School's out! 12 fun things for kids (and adults) to do this summer

When you hear the name Genghis Khan your first thoughts might be: "brutal warrior" or "genocidal ruler." It's less likely that you'll be thinking "Genghis the great civilizer and lawmaker." But the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum hopes its Genghis Khan exhibit, which runs through Aug. 19, will encourage visitors to get to know the "man behind the legend" and some of the things he introduced to Western civilization (think cannons, a pony express service, paper money and skis, among other items). The exhibition includes costumes, jewels, ornaments, instruments — and a series of rare weapons one might expect from one of history's greatest empire builders. 40 Presidential Drive, (805) 577-4066. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Adults, $25; seniors, $22; 11-17; $18; 3-10, $15. reaganfoundation.org