School's out! 12 fun things for kids (and adults) to do this summer

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County has so many activities for children, it can be challenging to commit to any one thing. The June and July NHM calendars are full of nature walks, "meet a live animal" events and "dinosaur encounters," among other activities. Or perhaps a stroll through the NHM Butterfly Pavilion (open through Sept. 3), home to hundreds of butterflies and the plants that surround them, is in order. Just hold out your hand and watch for wings. 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles. (213) 763-DINO. Open 9:30-5 p.m. daily. Adults, $15; senior, students with school ID and youths 13-17, $12; children 3-12, $7. (There's an extra charge for the Butterfly Pavilion.) nhm.org