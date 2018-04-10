Taking a green rental bike through DTLA? A tipsheet for first-timers

What else do you suggest? How about the rambling Cajun joint across from the Last Bookstore? Little Easy offers a courtyard that will bring flashbacks of the French Quarter. The new NoMad Hotel has a stunning Italianate lobby and great bar. Unless you can't resist the screaming good sandwiches at Howlin' Ray's, stay out of Chinatown. It's congested and a little scary, but the areas around nearby Olvera Street are open and fun, as is Union Station. The flower district on a bike is far better than the flower district by car. Another favorite haunt is the Redwood Bar, where the karaoke scene was filmed in "500 Days of Summer," a film that captured DTLA's rebirth. There's a bike rack right out front that usually has plenty of rides available.