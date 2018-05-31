Calendar Letters: Jane Pauley, John McCain, Roseanne Barr and more

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) waffles on key issues for his own political expediency, which is why he’s praised by media leftists and others who hate conservatives [“A Maverick Spirit,” May 28]. For television critic Lorraine Ali to allege that he’s “guided by principle” is intellectually dishonest. After years of calling for its end, McCain voted against repealing Obamacare. Despite being an Arizona senator for the past 32 years, he’s done nothing to address the open-border lunacy and invasion that’s increased crime and strained the resources of his own state. His support of DACA out of a concern for immigrant children comes at the expense of American children, along with a lack of compassion for the millions of adults who’ve lost their jobs while being taxed to maintain a racket that continually imports low-wage workers. Ali lauds putting principle above party, so long as those principles align with her views. McCain regularly abandons his own values because he is part of the same entrenched swamp which includes Ali and her sidekicks in the press.