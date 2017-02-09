'Jungle Book,' 'Kubo' and 'Game of Thrones' are big winners at the 2017 VES Awards

If Patton Oswalt is behind a podium, it’s time for either the VES Awards or his newest pitch for another “Star Wars” movie. The six-time host presided over the Visual Effects Society’s 15th ceremony, this year held Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, and helped give multiple awards to the likes of “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “The Jungle Book” and “Game of Thrones.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Oscar-winning Senior Visual Effects Supervisor and Creative Head of Sony Pictures Imageworks Ken Ralston, while The VES Visionary Award went to Marvel Studios Executive VP of Physical Production, Victoria Alonso.

Long a sticking point among members of the VES, Alonso addressed the issue of women in the effects industry as she accepted her award.

"Tonight there are 476 of you nominated. There are 43 women. We can do better," said Alonso.

The complete list of winners follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

"The Jungle Book"

Robert Legato

Joyce Cox

Andrew R. Jones

Adam Valdez

JD Schwalm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

"Deepwater Horizon"

Craig Hammack

Petra Holtorf-Stratton

Jason Snell

John Galloway

Burt Dalton

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

Travis Knight

Arianne Sutner

Steve Emerson

Brad Schiff

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Glenn Melenhorst

Matthew Rouleau

Sam Conway

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

"Black Sails; XX"

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Aladino Debert

Yafei Wu

Paul Stephenson

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

"Uncharted 4"

Bruce Straley

Eben Cook

Iki Ikram

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

"John Lewis,” Buster the Boxer

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Hannah Ruddleston

Fabian Frank

William Laban

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

"Pirates of the Caribbean," Battle for the Sunken Treasure

Bill George

Amy Jupiter

Hayden Landis

David Lester

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

"The Jungle Book," King Louie

Paul Story

Dennis Yoo

Jack Tema

Andrei Coval

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

"Finding Dory," Hank

Jonathan Hoffman

Steven Clay Hunter

Mark Piretti

Audrey Wong

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Drogon

James Kinnings

Michael Holzl

Matt Derksen

Joeseph Hoback

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

"John Lewis," Buster the Boxer

Tim van Hussen

David Bryan

Chloe Dawe

Maximillian Mallman

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

"Doctor Strange," New York City

Adam Watkins

Martijn van Herk

Tim Belsher

Jon Mitchell

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

"Moan," Motonui Island

Rob Dressel

Andy Harkness

Brien Hindman

Larry Wu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Deak Ferrand

Dominic Daigle

François Croteau

Alexandru Banuta

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

"The Jungle Book"

Bill Pope

Robert Legato

Gary Roberts

John Brennan

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

"Deepwater Horizon," Deepwater Horizon Rig

Kelvin Lau

Jean Bolte

Kevin Sprout

Kim Vongbunyong

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

"The Jungle Book," Nature Effects

Oliver Winwood

Fabian Nowak

David Schneider

Ludovic Ramisandraina

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

"Moana"

Marc Henry Bryant

David Hutchins

John M. Kosnik

Dale Mayeda

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Thomas Hullin

Dominik Kirouac

James Dong

Xavier Fourmond

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

"The Jungle Book"

Christoph Salzmann

Masaki Mitchell

Matthew Adams

Max Stummer

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell

Dominic Hellier

Morgan Jones

Thijs Noij

Caleb Thompson

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

"John Lewis," Buster the Boxer

Tom Harding

Alex Snookes

David Filipe

Andreas Feix

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

"Breaking Point"

Johannes Franz

Nicole Rothermel

Thomas Sali

Alexander Richter

