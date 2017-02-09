'Jungle Book,' 'Kubo' and 'Game of Thrones' are big winners at the 2017 VES Awards

If Patton Oswalt is behind a podium, it’s time for either the VES Awards or his newest pitch for another “Star Wars” movie. The six-time host presided over the Visual Effects Society’s 15th ceremony, this year held Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, and helped give multiple awards to the likes of “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “The Jungle Book” and “Game of Thrones.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Oscar-winning Senior Visual Effects Supervisor and Creative Head of Sony Pictures Imageworks Ken Ralston, while The VES Visionary Award went to Marvel Studios Executive VP of Physical Production, Victoria Alonso.
Long a sticking point among members of the VES, Alonso addressed the issue of women in the effects industry as she accepted her award.
"Tonight there are 476 of you nominated. There are 43 women. We can do better," said Alonso.
The complete list of winners follows:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
"The Jungle Book"
Robert Legato
Joyce Cox
Andrew R. Jones
Adam Valdez
JD Schwalm
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
"Deepwater Horizon"
Craig Hammack
Petra Holtorf-Stratton
Jason Snell
John Galloway
Burt Dalton
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
Travis Knight
Arianne Sutner
Steve Emerson
Brad Schiff
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Glenn Melenhorst
Matthew Rouleau
Sam Conway
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
"Black Sails; XX"
Erik Henry
Terron Pratt
Aladino Debert
Yafei Wu
Paul Stephenson
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
"Uncharted 4"
Bruce Straley
Eben Cook
Iki Ikram
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
"John Lewis,” Buster the Boxer
Diarmid Harrison-Murray
Hannah Ruddleston
Fabian Frank
William Laban
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
"Pirates of the Caribbean," Battle for the Sunken Treasure
Bill George
Amy Jupiter
Hayden Landis
David Lester
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature
"The Jungle Book," King Louie
Paul Story
Dennis Yoo
Jack Tema
Andrei Coval
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature
"Finding Dory," Hank
Jonathan Hoffman
Steven Clay Hunter
Mark Piretti
Audrey Wong
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project
"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Drogon
James Kinnings
Michael Holzl
Matt Derksen
Joeseph Hoback
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial
"John Lewis," Buster the Boxer
Tim van Hussen
David Bryan
Chloe Dawe
Maximillian Mallman
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
"Doctor Strange," New York City
Adam Watkins
Martijn van Herk
Tim Belsher
Jon Mitchell
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
"Moan," Motonui Island
Rob Dressel
Andy Harkness
Brien Hindman
Larry Wu
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Deak Ferrand
Dominic Daigle
François Croteau
Alexandru Banuta
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
"The Jungle Book"
Bill Pope
Robert Legato
Gary Roberts
John Brennan
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
"Deepwater Horizon," Deepwater Horizon Rig
Kelvin Lau
Jean Bolte
Kevin Sprout
Kim Vongbunyong
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
"The Jungle Book," Nature Effects
Oliver Winwood
Fabian Nowak
David Schneider
Ludovic Ramisandraina
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
"Moana"
Marc Henry Bryant
David Hutchins
John M. Kosnik
Dale Mayeda
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Thomas Hullin
Dominik Kirouac
James Dong
Xavier Fourmond
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
"The Jungle Book"
Christoph Salzmann
Masaki Mitchell
Matthew Adams
Max Stummer
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
"Game of Thrones," Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
Dominic Hellier
Morgan Jones
Thijs Noij
Caleb Thompson
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
"John Lewis," Buster the Boxer
Tom Harding
Alex Snookes
David Filipe
Andreas Feix
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
"Breaking Point"
Johannes Franz
Nicole Rothermel
Thomas Sali
Alexander Richter
