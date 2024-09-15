All the looks from the 2024 Emmys red carpet

Television’s biggest night is here ... again. Yes, there was a ceremony in January when the 75th Emmy Awards were pushed by Hollywood’s historic dual strike from their regular September date. But we welcome any excuse to celebrate the best in TV and the best fashion among TV stars and creators.

With the acting categories stacked with stylish stars that include Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Sofía Vergara (“Griselda”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Lily Gladstone (“Under the Bridge”), Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”), we can expect plenty of memorable looks today to mark the beginning of awards season.

And don’t count out the men. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”), Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Idris Elba (“Hijack”), Jon Hamm (“Fargo” and “The Morning Show”), Andrew Scott (“Ripley”) and Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers”) are among the actors sure to bring their A game. Hosts and father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will undoubtedly look dapper as well, taking cues from their fashionable “Schitt’s Creek” characters.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC. “Shōgun” leads all nominees this year with 25, followed by “The Bear” with 23 — a record for a comedy series.

Advertisement

Here are the best looks from the 2024 Emmys, updating live:

Nymphia Wind

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Nymphia Wind’s Emmys look is truly bananas. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire elevates the basic suit. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Ajwa Aljoudi

Ajwa Aljoudi stands out in a gold gown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Laverne Cox

Leave it to Laverne Cox to bring the drama to the red carpet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight rocks red on the red carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall stuns in a chocolate dress. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)