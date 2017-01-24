Ski patroller killed during avalanche control activities at Squaw Valley resort

A ski patroller was killed Tuesday morning while performing avalanche control activities at the popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort.

Few details have been released about the fatal incident, which was reported at 8:35 a.m. at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at the resort, according to Liesl Kenney, a spokeswoman for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The incident, she said, “does not appear to be avalanche-related.”

The ski patrol member was identified as Joe Zuiches. The 42-year-old Olympic Valley resident was a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012, Kenney said in a statement.

“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” Kenney said in the statement.

Officials are investigating Zuiches’ death. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA-TV that no avalanche had occurred at the resort.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort will be closed Tuesday. The Alpine Meadows Ski Resort, which is tucked between Truckee and Tahoe City, will remain open.

