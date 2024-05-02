Official in hot seat for attempting to link home loan company with proposed California Forever project

An aerial rendering of where the planned community by California Forever would fit into Solano County.

After formally endorsing plans for an ambitious new Bay Area City in Solano County this week, Vacaville’s vice mayor is in the hot seat after it was revealed that he had earlier sought to associate his home loan business with the developer’s campaign for the project known as California Forever.

Through his real estate license, Vice Mayor Greg Ritchie and owner of Citizens Financial Home Loans filed two fictitious business names or “Doing Business As” titles as “California Forever Home Loans” and “California Forever Homes,” in January, according to The Mercury News.

Ritchie has faced some backlash over his support of the project on social media. Members of the California ForNever Facebook group advised in a post that Vacaville residents should reach out to their City Council representatives to voice concerns over Ritchie’s affiliation with the project.

In an attempt to address the filings, Ritchie’s informational website, California Forever Home Loans, now redirects inquiries to a personal message from the vice mayor acknowledging the filings by saying he was “energized ... by the forward thinking proposal by California Forever to supply $400M in downpayment assistance specifically for Solano and Travis families as part of their East Solano Plan. It is an unprecedented benefit for working families across Solano County.”

The original content on the website was removed because Ritchie said it caused confusion since “the project is still a few years from building homes.”

“I want to make one thing crystal clear — neither my company nor myself have any economic relationship or interest in California Forever,” Ritchie goes on to say in his online message. “I have also not received any donations or political contributions for my endorsement. My endorsement was given purely based on my professional and personal belief that this is a good project that will help thousands of Solano families reach the dream of homeownership.”

Ritchie could not be reached for comment by The Times.

On Tuesday, the Bay Area tech leaders behind the California Forever campaign held a news conference to announce that they had turned over more than 20,000 voter signatures to the Solano County registrar in support of putting the issue before local voters. If the county validates at least 13,062 of those signatures, the measure would go before voters in November, seeking to amend zoning codes to allow the residential project to be built on agricultural land.

Backers tout the project as an innovative way to create more affordable housing in close proximity to the Bay Area. The designs calls for transforming 18,000 acres now dedicated to ranching and wind farms into a community of 50,000 residents that would grow, over time, to as many as 400,000. The project promises 15,000 higher-paying jobs in manufacturing and technology, as well as parks, bike lanes and a solar farm.

“Solano voters have made their first decision, and they have made it loud and clear,” said Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader who is chief executive of California Forever. “People from all walks of life, all parts of the county are all saying the same thing. They are saying, ‘Yes, we want to have a say in the future of this place that we love.’”

Along with Sramek, backers of the project include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, and Patrick and John Collison, who founded the payment-processing company Stripe.

Even if the measure is certified for the November ballot and voters approve it, the project faces a number of challenges and regulatory hurdles. Chief among those are additional approvals, including from the federal government, and the specter of lawsuits from environmental groups that have signaled they intend to take the nascent effort to court.