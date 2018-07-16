Since the publication of the newspaper’s first issue in 1881, the Los Angeles Times has documented life in Los Angeles and been a dedicated guardian of the city’s welfare.
Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We convene citizens around the issues we cover and create opportunities for people to interact with the news. For more information, please review our fact sheet and Q&A.
Our Mission
To advance education and media literacy, and to improve quality of life for our neighbors in need. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers, and inspire the members of our community to question and transform the world around them.
Our Vision
A healthy community unified by productive public discourse, in which everyone has the education, opportunities and tools to tell their story and shape their future.
Our Programs
Founded in 1998, Reading By 9 works to address the child literacy crisis in Southern California. By providing parents, caregivers, teachers, and other adult mentors the tools to help kids learn to love to read, it aims to help students in kindergarten through third grades read at the appropriate level by age nine, a crucial indicator of future academic success.
2017 Parent Reading Guide:
Guía de Lecturas para Padres bilingüe, 2017:
High School Insider creates opportunities for young adults to engage with journalism at critical junctures in their intellectual and professional development. Learn more.
Times in Education provides copies of the Los Angeles Times print edition and unlimited access to LATimes.com to classrooms across Southern California at no cost to teachers or educators. Learn more.
Team LA Times, an employee-driven volunteer program, donates time, resources and money to a variety of Los Angeles-based non-profit organizations and initiatives, including Close to Home, a new, company-wide effort to help the homeless population in Southern California. Learn more.