How to support the Los Angeles Times Book Club and Book Prizes

Civic engagement is the heart and soul of The Times’ literacy and literary programs. We share books and ideas, and spark a range of community discussions on the issues that Southern Californians care about most. We are making the newspaper more than something to read every morning — we are getting people talking. With us. With one another. With thought leaders and community leaders. We are creating something to experience — and something that brings us together.

Since the start of the pandemic, The Times has expanded this mission by offering many of the newsroom’s live journalism events free and virtual to make it easy for our readers to participate from home.

Now we need your help to keep going and growing. Please join us by contributing to the L.A. Times Community Fund to support the newspaper’s signature literacy programs and make them accessible to more Southern California readers of all ages.

The Times has partnered with the California Community Foundation to sustain the Los Angeles Times Book Club and annual Book Prizes and ensure their future. That means your contributions to the fund are both vital and tax deductible.