How to support the Los Angeles Times Book Club and Book Prizes

The L.A, Times Community Fund supports the newspaper's literacy and literary programs, connecting readers with authors at live journalism events.
Civic engagement is the heart and soul of The Times’ literacy and literary programs. We share books and ideas, and spark a range of community discussions on the issues that Southern Californians care about most. We are making the newspaper more than something to read every morning — we are getting people talking. With us. With one another. With thought leaders and community leaders. We are creating something to experience — and something that brings us together.
Since the start of the pandemic, The Times has expanded this mission by offering many of the newsroom’s live journalism events free and virtual to make it easy for our readers to participate from home.
Now we need your help to keep going and growing. Please join us by contributing to the L.A. Times Community Fund to support the newspaper’s signature literacy programs and make them accessible to more Southern California readers of all ages.
The Times has partnered with the California Community Foundation to sustain the Los Angeles Times Book Club and annual Book Prizes and ensure their future. That means your contributions to the fund are both vital and tax deductible.
About the projects
Los Angeles Times Book Club and forums: Our popular community book club began in 2019 to build on the Festival of Books and keep the conversations going year-round. We focus on stories relevant to Southern California and the West that illuminate and explain our unique landscape, culture and identity. Every month we share a book and host conversations to explore such topics as immigration, entertainment, food, travel, the environment, criminal justice, sports and social issues. Previous book club guests include President Obama, Julie Andrews, Billie Jean King, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Susan Orlean, George Takei, Ronan Farrow, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rodrigo Garcia, Charles Yu, Michael Connelly, Lisa See, Luis J. Rodriguez and Father Gregory Boyle. Jane Goodall joins book club readers Feb. 25.
Your contributions will help support and expand book club events, both in-person and virtual. Donations support a wide range of community discussions, as well as the Book-Club-in-a-Box program that will provide books and discussion guides to students and others with limited resources.
Los Angeles Times Book Prizes: For four decades, the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes have recognized outstanding literary works published in fiction, history, poetry, biography, young adult literature, science and technology, science fiction and more. The book prizes are a vital and prestigious part of the annual Festival of Books, the nation’s largest book event, which returns to the USC campus April 23-24. Through the years the book prizes have honored such literary luminaries as Joan Didion, Ray Bradbury, Maxine Hong Kingston, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Beverly Cleary, Christopher Isherwood, TC Boyle, LeVar Burton, James Patterson, Margaret Atwood and Ursula K. LeGuin. The 42nd annual book prizes will be awarded April 22 at USC’s Bovard Auditorium.
With community support, The Times will be able to continue the book prizes and present the top authors in any given year for free to the L.A. community at the book festival.
Become a Sponsor
Please consider a 2022 contribution at one of our seven levels of sponsorship. Contributors will be recognized at events and online.
- Redwood: $25,000 and up. Presenting sponsor for one or more events.
- Live Oak: $10,000
- Joshua Tree: $5,000
- Sequoia: $1,000
- Sugar Pine: $500
- Jacaranda: $100
- Poppy: $25
How to contribute
1. Go to the donation page for the Los Angeles Times Community Fund on the California Community Foundation website.
2. Select a project. Use the pulldown menu to designate your choice: Book Club or Book Prizes.
3. Make your tax-deductible contribution to help sustain these vital community literacy projects.
4. Thank you! Your name or organization will be featured online and at community events related to the project you support.
More information
The Los Angeles Times Community Fund, which includes the Los Angeles Times Book Club and the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, is a component fund of the California Community Foundation- Communities Initiative Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Contributions to the California Community Foundation represent irrevocable gifts subject to the legal and fiduciary control of the foundation’s board of directors.
In the interest of full disclosure and transparency, please be aware that any contributions to these projects are solely in support of literary and literacy programs that further community discussion; contributions do not include any control or influence over the newspaper’s editorial operations.
