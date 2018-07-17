Houston coach Guy V. Lewis is carried to the dressing room after the Cougars' win over UCLA at the Astrodome in Houston on Jan. 20, 1968. (Ed Kolenovsky / Associated Press)

The borrowed basketball court seemed overwhelmed by the climate-controlled palace of concrete and steel.

Nicknamed the Eighth Wonder of the World, the Houston Astrodome had already hosted a president, two dozen astronauts and, more recently, a demolition derby before the court arrived in two moving vans in late January 1968.

The Space Age dome packed with foam-padded seats in a kaleidoscope of colors hadn’t hosted an event quite like the showdown between UCLA and Houston.