The National Hockey League hit the jackpot last season when it expanded into the least traditional market imaginable.
The speedy, spunky Vegas Golden Knights became the hottest show in a city that appreciates entertainment, getting off to a good start and proving their success wasn't a mirage when they reached the Stanley Cup Final. The NHL’s 31st team was a huge hit, selling out home games and attracting so many fans to practices that fire marshals had to set admission limits.
And to think there were questions whether hockey would find a respectable audience when the league expanded beyond its Northeast base and doubled in size to 12 teams for the 1967-68 season.
The borrowed basketball court seemed overwhelmed by the climate-controlled palace of concrete and steel.
Nicknamed the Eighth Wonder of the World, the Houston Astrodome had already hosted a president, two dozen astronauts and, more recently, a demolition derby before the court arrived in two moving vans in late January 1968.
The Space Age dome packed with foam-padded seats in a kaleidoscope of colors hadn’t hosted an event quite like the showdown between UCLA and Houston.
Jan. 1 — USC defeats Indiana 14-3 in the Rose Bowl game, capping a season in which the Trojans were awarded the national championship by all major polls.
Jan. 14 — Green Bay defeats Oakland, 33-14, in Super Bowl II, Vince Lombardi’s final game as Packers’ coach.
Jan. 15 — Minnesota North Stars center Bill Masterton dies as a result of head injuries suffered during a game two days earlier. He is the only player to die as a direct result of injuries suffered during an NHL game.