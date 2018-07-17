Looking back at 1968, a year in sports like no other.

All this week, The Times is looking back at 1968 — a year that blurred the line between sports and the real world, with athletes swept up by Vietnam War protests, political tumult and racial tensions.

Sports served as a platform, a chance to be seen and heard by thousands in the stands and millions watching at home. The athletes might not have known it, but they were setting a precedent for today’s generation of activist players.

Not that all the benchmarks from 1968 were political or social.

Half a century later, sports is still feeling reverberations from that year.