J.D. Martinez doubled home Steve Pearce, after a replay overturned an out call and extended the inning for the Red Sox. In the top of the third, Manny Machado singled in Justin Turner to make it 2-2. Matt Kemp homered in the top of the second inning to cut Boston’s lead in half. The Red Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead over the Dodgers.