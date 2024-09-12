When the Dodgers last won the World Series in 2020, the championship was saved with the most unusual of scenarios.

The final seven outs of the deciding Game 6 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays were perfectly navigated by a pitcher who had worked out of the bullpen just once that season.

Julio Urías was not a reliever, but the Dodgers were nimble and smart and out of this gutsy decision, a title was forged.

Fast-forward to this October, when, if the Dodgers find themselves in a similar position — and they probably will — they should have the courage to make a similar maneuver.

This season’s savior pitcher?

Shohei Ohtani.

This could happen. This should happen. This being Hollywood and this being Ohtani, how cool would it be if it really did happen?

The Dodgers have spent all summer saying Ohtani will not pitch this season while rehabbing from elbow surgery, but that rehab should soon end, just in time for his team to encounter an inning that requires three outs to win a series or a ring.

Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani throws warm-up pitches under the watchful eye of head athletic trainer Thomas Albert prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on June 2. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, ninth inning, they need somebody to mow down the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper … why not Ohtani?

Game 7 of the World Series, ninth inning, they need someone to stare down the New York Yankees’ Juan Soto and Aaron Judge … why not Ohtani?

First, the medical report.

By the time the postseason begins, Ohtani should be ready to pitch competitively. He already is throwing off a mound and is scheduled to face Dodgers hitters sometime during these final weeks of the season.

There’s not enough opportunity to build him up to be a starting pitcher, but, barring a major setback, physically he should enter October in a position to record the occasional three outs.

While he hasn’t been a reliever since his early days in Japan, the highlight of his career came out of the bullpen, when he struck out Mike Trout to clinch the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Japan.

So if he physically can do it, and he’s already done it successfully, and, considering how badly he wants to win a championship, he surely is willing to do it ... so why not let him do it?

Wouldn’t you want to put your biggest moment in the hands of your best pitcher?

Would you really want to leave your $700-million investment on the bench to save him for the length of his 10-year contract if you have a chance to win now?

There are countless reasons not to pitch Ohtani in the postseason, but none are as important as the single reason why you should.

He can pitch the Dodgers to a parade.

And, goodness, after 36 years without a full-season title or the accompanying celebration, the most loyal fan base in baseball is deserving of a parade.

To not give the team and those fans and this city their best chance to win a title would be dereliction of duty. To not include Ohtani if the situation arises and he’s willing to take the ball would be simply wrong.

When pressed with the idea Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged he couldn’t totally kibosh it.

“I wouldn’t say no way ... I’m not going to close the door 100%,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that while it would be cool, it would be tough.

“If I was scripting a movie or writing a book, it would be a no-brainer that he comes out of rehabilitation and throws the last pitch,” Roberts said. “The problem is, in reality, he hasn’t thrown a leverage pitch in over a year. If he were to come out and it does go awry, it’s not worth potential injury. You just cannot duplicate the stress of that one inning. I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani throws in the outfield prior to a game against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, steered clear of giving an opinion on the idea, noting that it was still too soon to even ponder.

“The subject is nowhere near front of mind for us,” he said. “He’s still going through his rehab progression.”

The negatives are obvious.

Ohtani has nine more years left on a record contract whose value is based on his ability to both hit and pitch, and the Dodgers are queasy about risking an arm injury that could end his pitching career for the sake of three outs.

When Ohtani underwent his second elbow surgery last September, it was announced that he would not be ready to pitch until 2025, and the Dodgers are wary of suddenly changing that timetable, especially since it would annoy Ohtani’s overbearing agent, Nez Balelo.

Even though he would need only an inning to get warmed up, and would be on the mound for only three outs, the Dodgers are concerned that the sudden change in routine would affect his MVP-level hitting.

“I would love to see what he did to Mike Trout to close out the Dodger World Series, but he had a ramp-up, building up to that moment,” Roberts said, referring to the WBC ending.

Indeed, any Ohtani mound appearance would come out under the greatest of pressure with the least of preparation, thrusting him in a position to spectacularly fail.

But he has one thing going in his favor.

He’s Shohei Ohtani!

Truly, baseball crypts are filled with the dead arms of pitchers who were asked to compete in the postseason outside of their comfort zone.

But he has something they don’t.

He’s Shohei Ohtani!

Any argument against using their baseball unicorn in relief can be countered by those same three words, a phrase which this summer has come to symbolize magic and majesty and moonstruck possibility.

He’s Shohei Ohtani!

He can do anything. He can do this.