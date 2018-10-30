In deepest red Orange County, a blue flame of hope flickers in Newport Beach

Balboa, part of the hotly contested 48th Congressional District, is nestled in the middle of sparkling Newport Bay, home to some of the richest Californians. With about 3,000 residents squeezed into a mere 128 or so acres, Balboa Island has a higher population density than San Francisco. The houses here, on small lots, are cheek-by-jowl, with small frontyards and no backyards to speak of. They might be overbuilt Italianate mini-villas, Cape Cod fantasies or old wooden beach shacks, but they are all very expensive. Residents, for the most part, are affluent, older, white and Republican. They fly a lot of flags. American flags, mostly, but a lot of USC flags, too.