Three shot outside of Hollywood nightclub

Police are investigating a shooting outside of a Hollywood nightclub Sunday morning that sent three men to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

The incident began with an argument inside of the club that spilled onto the street in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles police said. A gunman fired several shots at three men who ranged in age from 20 to 25.

One man was hit in the shoulder, another was struck in the knee, and the third victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, authorities said. They were taken to a hospital, where the man who was hit in the neck remains in critical condition. The other two are listed as stable.

The shooter fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation by the Police Department, which has not released the names of the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

