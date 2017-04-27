They were kids in 1992. Here's how two Korean Americans are telling the story of the L.A. riots

Justin Chon was 10.

It was April 29, 1992. On television, the city was burning, and his father didn’t come home from his Paramount shoe store for a few nights. The boy put two and two together, and he and his sister whispered about what it all might mean for their family.

A month later, Justin stopped by the store. The violence had arrived on the last day of the uprising. The store was still littered with debris and empty, trampled shoe boxes — “like a tornado hit it.” He opened a desk drawer in his father’s office and saw a handgun. They never spoke about it.

Carol Park was 12.

For two years she had worked weekends and summers in the bulletproof glass booth at her family’s gas station in Compton. On the day rioters began to turn that part of town upside down, she and her two brothers called their mother, begging her to leave.

When her mother finally got home in the late evening, she told the kids to do their homework and calmly fixed herself a dinner of cold leftovers. She made no mention of her harrowing escape from the station, or how she had quietly dodged the agitated crowd gathered under the gas price sign — wielding bats, throwing cans and yelling at passing cars.

They were children then, confused and scared, unsure of why their parents and all they had worked for had become targets of so much rage, or why they heard little to nothing of their Korean friends and neighbors’ experience of the riots in the ensuing years.

I was so tired of being cussed at. I was tired of being blamed for something I had no control over. — Carol Park, author

Their parents picked up and moved on with their lives. There was no time to dwell on the hurt.

In the quarter-century since, the children of the thousands of Korean Americans whose businesses were looted, trashed or burned down in the riots have grown into adulthood.

Now, some of them are taking the story into their own hands.

Chon, a budding filmmaker and actor known for his role in the “Twilight” movies, premiered a feature film at Sundance.

Park, a Korean American studies researcher, published a memoir.

Each offers an unflinching Korean American account of the ’92 riots — stories of their parents and their families they felt had gone untold, unheard.

Justin Chon, left, and his father Sang Chon at one of the sites where Justin filmed his movie about Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Justin Chon, left, and his father, Sang Chon, at one of the sites where Justin filmed the movie "Gook," about the Korean American experience in the L.A. riots of 1992. Sang Chon owned a shoe store that was looted during the riots. Justin Chon, left, and his father, Sang Chon, at one of the sites where Justin filmed the movie "Gook," about the Korean American experience in the L.A. riots of 1992. Sang Chon owned a shoe store that was looted during the riots. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Six or seven years into his acting career, Chon, by then in his mid-20s, answered casting calls for movies set during the L.A. riots.

One was a Romeo-and-Juliet tale of a black girl and a Korean guy, in which he read the part of the guy’s younger brother. Another was set in a liquor store, where he was asked to improvise with a black man, the two spewing racial invective at one another.

Neither, Chon recalled, felt like it reflected his family’s experience or the Korean American experience of the riots — which Koreans refer to as sa-i-gu, the date it all started: 4-2-9.

None of the projects captured the story of his father, who started out hawking clothes and shoes at swap meets across Southern California and built a thriving wholesale business — where as a boy he’d help out, sweeping the floors and unpacking boxes — only to have it all threatened by a wave of anger in search of a target.

“This is not how it went down,” he thought at the time.

He began dusting off distant memories of the store and the aftermath of the riots, and started bugging his father for stories.

His father, a former Korean marine, was perplexed that his son wanted to unearth painful memories that were long in the past.

But the story brewed in the back of Chon’s mind as he began making short films, teaching himself to write and direct in the process. Then a couple of years ago, he heard about a couple of films in the works timed for the 25th anniversary of the riots, including a Halle Berry-Daniel Craig movie about a romance in South L.A. set to the backdrop of the riots.

News of the project, which wrapped filming in February, immediately triggered charges that it was a “white savior” tale.

“The Korean American experience isn’t going to get told,” he thought. “If I don’t take it upon myself to make even the cheap, cheap iPhone version, we’ll never have an opportunity to tell our side of the story.”

He outlined, then furiously wrote, producing a first draft in a couple of months. He anchored the story around two brothers running their late father’s shoe store in Paramount.

He played the role of Eli, and as his brother, he cast David So, a popular YouTube comedian who himself grew up working at his parents’ beauty supply store in a rough part of Sacramento.

In the role of Kamila, a young black girl from the neighborhood who befriends the brothers and spends a lot of time at the store, he cast Simone Baker, a spunky girl he met at a South L.A. performing arts center, who stood out from the over-rehearsed Nickelodeon, Disney channel-style child actors who tried out for the role.

To play the role of Mr. Kim, a surly liquor store owner who pulls a gun on Kamila with echos of the controversial fatal shooting of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins by a Korean grocer, he turned to his own father, who was a child actor in South Korea in the ’60s and ’70s.

“Gook,” shot in black and white and taking place over the course of a day of the riots, premiered to positive reviews in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the NEXT audience award.

Through the unlikely friendship of Kamila and the brothers, who are resented by others in the neighborhood and accused of overcharging and taking advantage, the film unpacks the tangled web of hurt and anger that has left many black residents and Korean small-business owners, similarly disenfranchised and barely surviving, pitted against one another.

“People are mad,” Kamila remarks in the film, watching plumes of smoke rise in the distance.

“As they should be,” Chon, as Eli, says.

Carol Park recently published "Memoir of a Cashier," an account of the racial tensions she experienc Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Carol Park recently published "Memoir of a Cashier," an account of the racial tensions she experienced as a young cashier, one of three children helping out her single mother. Carol Park recently published "Memoir of a Cashier," an account of the racial tensions she experienced as a young cashier, one of three children helping out her single mother. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“Gook” was just one of a long list of slurs Park became intimately familiar with as the cashier at her family’s Compton gas station starting at age 10.

She was thrust into the front lines of mounting racial conflict and tension after her father’s death in 1990, leaving her mother to raise three children. It was just what needed to be done.

She knew little about what had caused the animosity directed at her, just feeling rage and hatred piling up inside at far too young an age. Where her mother held it in, politely and apologetically addressing customers, Park developed a sailor’s mouth before she hit her teens.