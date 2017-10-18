Firefighters battle blaze in Diamond Bar; portion of northbound 57 Freeway closed

Firefighters were battling two brush fires in the hills next to the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar on Wednesday morning. The fires had burned a combined 15 acres and were uncontained as of 5 a.m., authorities said.

Authorities shut down a portion of the northbound lanes of the freeway overnight. As of 5:30 a.m, the northbound 57 was closed from Lambert Road to Diamond Bar Boulevard, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

Four small fires were reported at about 2:20 a.m. along the hillside next to the northbound freeway, said Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find two fires — one about 10 acres and the second about five acres, he said. About 100 firefighters from Orange and Los Angeles counties were battling the flames and four helicopters were doing water drops, Pickett said.

Firefighters are facing light winds and the fires are moving very slowly, Pickett said. There have been no evacuations and no structures are threatened, he said.