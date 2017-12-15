Police investigate double slaying in Panorama City

Two men were killed in an early-morning shooting in Panorama City, Los Angeles police said Friday.

Around 3:20 a.m., Mission Division officers responded to the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Chase Street after multiple shots were reported, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

When they arrived, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

There is no suspect description at this time, Madison said.

KTLA shared images posted to Twitter that showed multiple officers and police vehicles outside a Denny’s restaurant near that intersection.

For more California news, follow @brittny_mejia