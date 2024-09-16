Two dead after shots fired between LAPD officers and a gunman in North Hollywood

A gunman exchanged shots with Los Angeles Police Department officers after police responded at 4:50 a.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in North Hollywood.

A shooting between an armed man and police ended with two people dead, including the gunman, in North Hollywood Monday morning.

At 4:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 12000 block of Victory Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the area of Victory Boulevard and Bellingham Avenue they encountered a man with a firearm, the police department said on X. The man pointed his gun at officers and as officers exited their vehicles, they exchanged gunfire with the man.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting or who fired first.

The armed man fled the area and ran north on Bellingham Avenue, toward a parking structure behind a gym; officers established a perimeter around the area.

The man came out of the west side of the parking structure on St. Claire Avenue, south of Hamlin Street, where a second shooting between the officers and the man occurred.

He then ran back into the structure and came out of the north side, where officers and the man exchanged gunfire for a third time.

Officers said the man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

A bystander in the parking structure was found in his car dead from a gunshot wound, the Los Angeles County Police Department said.

It’s not clear if the bystander was hit in the gunfire exchange.

The identities of the armed gunman and the victim in the parking structure have not been released.