Leading vaccine skeptic Dr. Bob Sears put on probation by California medical board

In its six-page accusation against Sears filed in 2016, the medical board said the physician determined that a young boy should be exempt from all future vaccines without obtaining basic medical information, such as a detailed history of vaccines the boy previously received and any reactions that occurred, before deciding to recommend against future immunizations. He took the boy’s mother at her word when she said the boy lost urinary function and went limp in response to previous immunizations, according to the filing.