Yes, we'll pay to house the homeless, but not here, or here, or here, or....

I went to a screening last week of the documentary “The Advocates,” director Remi Kessler’s powerful look at the unsung heroes who are out on the streets of Los Angeles at all hours. They do the exhausting work of reeling in the most hardcore and long-term homeless, many of them dealing with mental illness and addiction (you can catch the movie through Thursday at the Laemmle Glendale). When you see troubled people get some dignity back, along with a set of keys, it becomes all the harder to give up on the rest.