Work on water infrastructure to cause 7 months of partial road closures in Beverly Crest

A city water infrastructure project is scheduled to bring partial road closures to a stretch of Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Crest starting next month.
The improvements will center around Liebe Drive and stretch from Mulholland to Hutton drives, said officials with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
From May 1 to Nov. 30., workers will replace 5,200 feet of aging pipe with new steel pipe. They will also add four new fire hydrants.
The road closures will be take place Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on scheduled Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Local residents and designated visitors will be allowed access to homes and businesses during the closure. Traffic officers will also be stationed along Mulholland Drive and neighboring roads to manage traffic flow that may result from the closures.
"When it comes to projects of this nature, there is never a convenient time for infrastructure updates," said Councilman Paul Koretz of the 5th District. "Although we recognize the inconvenience it may cause in the short term, the long term benefits will serve the needs of our residents and families in the area."
Visit LADWP for more information on the project .