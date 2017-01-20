'Hate does not make America great': Protesters gather in L.A. to decry President Trump

Hundreds of protesters clutched umbrellas as they gathered under murky skies and a steady stream of rain in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, shortly after President Trump declared in his inauguration speech that a new vision would govern the land.

Those who slogged through the swampy streets in galoshes were dedicated to taking a stand against a leader that did not earn their vote.

“We’re hardcore,” one said.

At Olympic and Figueroa boulevards, demonstrators in raincoats held a multitude of signs, the messages taking aim at the new president: “Deport yourself to Russia,” “Here for humanity,” “Hate does not make America great.”

In the middle of the crowd rose a giant balloon of Trump in a suit, holding a Klansman hood.

“We’re setting the clock back 50 years,” Angelica Aguirre said of Trump’s presidency.

The 22-year-old, who attends East Los Angeles College, said she was particularly worried about what she sees as Trump’s assaults on the rights of immigrants and women.

“Immigrants are America’s ghostwriters,” read the sign in her hands.

Six blocks east, another assembled throng cheered at honking cars while sharing umbrellas and conversation — Spanish, Chinese, English.

Jim Iacono, 54, said he had braved the rain to take a stand because he felt “ripped off” after Trump won the election.

“He’s just such a hateful person,” Iacono said. “Even just listening to his inauguration speech — it was not conciliatory. It was mean. … He doesn’t inspire people; he makes you afraid.”

His friend, Tim Kolesnikow, 49, an attorney of Russian descent who lives in Westchester, said Trump’s election stemmed from hatred.

Looking around at the growing crowd of local business owners, immigration rights groups, anti-fascist groups, downtown millennials, Latino workers, journalists, police, bus drivers and families, Kolesnikow noted: “These people have a lot of fear, and they’re part of our community. They’re my neighbors, my co-workers.”

At Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, a group huddled together under a gazebo in donated ponchos as they prepared to march to City Hall, where many of the rallies were expected to converge.

A woman squinted as rain fell on her face, while shouting into a megaphone. “Who’s ready to fight against Donald Trump?”

Times staff writers James Queally, Matt Stevens and Corina Knoll contributed to this report.

