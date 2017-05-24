NASA funding: In the May 24 California section, an article about NASA funding attributed a reference to a “hobbled” Hubble Space Telescope to NASA Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot. The Hubble observatory is in good health, and the reference should not have been attributed to Lightfoot.

