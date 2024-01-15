Home COVID testing: In the Jan. 12 California section, an article about rapid coronavirus tests taking longer to reflect a positive result included an incorrect link for a website to obtain free test kits. The correct link is covid.gov.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.