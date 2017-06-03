Mexico City culture: In the June 4 Arts & Books section, an article about Mexico City’s cultural scene said that artist Regina José Galindo’s performance on a garbage truck took her around the capital for 15 minutes. She was in transit for about half an hour.

Movie theaters: In the June 4 Calendar section, an article about movie theater innovations said there is a Barco Escape auditorium in the Playa Vista Cinemark. It is in the Cinemark multiplex at the Howard Hughes Center.

