De Los Celebrates Día De Muertos with Digital Altar and Community Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

De Los , the L.A. Times platform exploring everything Latinidad, is commemorating Día de Muertos with a series of print, digital and in-person festivities. Readers can take part in the tradition of remembrance by submitting virtual ofrendas through a digital altar and by contributing ofrendas to a physical De Los altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 24th Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 28.

The reimagined digital altar , now in its third iteration, allows anyone to share photos and written memories that will be published online in honor of their loved ones. A selection of the digital ofrendas will also be included in the De Los community altar at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery event and will be featured in the L.A. Times Weekend print section publishing Sunday, Oct. 29. The Times launched its first digital altar in 2021 as a way to virtually celebrate the holiday during the pandemic, and the project received close to 1,000 submissions from across the country in multiple languages. Readers can submit ofrendas now through Nov. 2

Designed by artist Ricardo Soltero , the De Los community altar will appear at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Day of the Dead event where attendees can contribute their own ofrenda cards and flameless candles to decorate the altar. The altar will be on display during the daytime event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the evening event from 5 p.m. to midnight. De Los will also host an “Ask a Reporter” booth staffed with Times journalists. Visit ladayofthedead.com for tickets and more information.

Advertisement