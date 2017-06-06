Churchill speech: In the June 2 Calendar section, a review of the film “Churchill” referred to Winston Churchill’s “We shall fight on the beaches” speech as “We shall fight them on the beaches,” and misstated its date as June 4, 1944. Churchill delivered the speech June 4, 1940.

Friendly fire: In the June 6 Section A, an article about friendly fire airstrikes killing allies in Syria and Iraq said that 19 such strikes had been confirmed by multiple sources. The 19 strikes have been reported by multiple sources but not confirmed by the coalition.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.