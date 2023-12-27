Photos of 2023: The year of the strikes, floods, conflict

1.In central California, vehicles cross a flooded 10th Avenue in Corcoran as a resurgent Tulare Lake, filled by powerful March rains, flows through levee walls. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)2.In Southern California, a sinkhole opened on Iverson Road in Chatsworth in January, swallowing two vehicles and trapping four people.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
1.Actor and writer Daheli Hall, left, joins picketers on May 2, the first day of the WGA strike, outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)2.Actors Danielle Pinnock, center right, and Lanisa Frederick, center left, lead a SAG-AFTRA march outside Warner Bros. in Burbank. Movie and TV actors joined the WGA strike in July. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)3.Actors and writers weren’t the only ones picketing. Thousands of Los Angeles city workers go on a one-day strike in August after union leaders accused the city of unfair labor practices. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
1.Border Patrol agents meet migrants hoping to cross into the United States from Tijuana to apply for asylum. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times)2.A migrant, one of thousands who had gathered in Piedras Negras, Mexico, crawls under razor wire after crossing the Rio Grande to reach the Texas side of the river. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)3.A Chinese immigrant watches videos on his smartphone while other migrants who crossed from Mexico huddle around a campfire at a camp near Jacumba Hot Springs, a community along the California-Mexico border. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
1.Driven by fierce winds, a fire raged through the Hawaiian island of Maui in August, killing more than 90. 2.A man stands amid the wreckage of Lahaina, a historic city devastated by the fire. More than 2,000 structures were destroyed in the disaster.3.Hawaiians join hands in prayer after delivering a boat load of supplies for Lahaina fire victims at Maalaea Harbor, Maui.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
1.The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, after police tape was taken down. Eleven people died when a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year’s Eve celebration.(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)2.The body of the dance studio gunman appears slumped over in a van in Torrance the day after the shooting. The 72-year-old gunman shot himself after authorities tracked him down. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)3.Mourners gather in Monterey Park to mourn the victims of the the worst mass shooting in modern Los Angeles County history.(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
