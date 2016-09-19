For the record

Rams parking: In the Sept. 19 Section A, an article on high parking prices for fans attending a Los Angeles Rams game at the Coliseum said that the NFL had been absent from Los Angeles for 37 years. The Raiders left Los Angeles almost 22 years ago.

