A Noise Within: In the March 12 Arts & Books section, a photo caption with an article about the Pasadena theater troupe A Noise Within reversed the order of two actors in a production of “Waiting for Godot.” Robertson Dean was at right and Joel Swetow at left.

Spring arts: In the spring arts preview in the March 12 Arts & Books section, a Yuja Wang concert listing gave an incorrect address for Walt Disney Concert Hall. The address is 111 S. Grand Ave., not 135 N. Grand Ave. Also, a listing for the play “The Legend of Georgia McBride” gave an incorrect street number for the Geffen Playhouse. The address is 10886 Le Conte Ave., not 10866.

