L.A. history: In the Jan. 7 Calendar section, an article about researching Los Angeles’ past incorrectly described the location of Johnie’s Coffee Shop Restaurant. It is at the northwestern corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, not the southeastern corner.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.