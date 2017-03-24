Queen Mary: In the March 22 Business section, an article about a planned $250-million entertainment complex next to the Queen Mary said that developer Urban Commons has a 56-year lease to operate the ship. The lease with the city of Long Beach is 66 years.

Marion “Suge” Knight: In the March 24 California section, an article about the hospitalization of murder suspect and former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight misquoted Deputy Dist. Atty. Cynthia J. Barnes as saying Knight “did it for the cameras” after Knight collapsed in court in 2015. Barnes actually said that Knight “did it in front of the cameras.”

Highway 1 closure: In the March 19 Travel section, a Need to Know item about road closures in the Big Sur area reported that Highway 1 had been closed to traffic in both directions at Palo Colorado Road near Ragged Point. The closure was at Rocky Point, about 10 miles south of Carmel. The road is now open at that point. For current information, see quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

