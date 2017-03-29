For the record

South Korea election: In the March 19 Section A, an article about South Korea’s upcoming election quoted Lee Ji-soo, a spokesman for South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in, as calling North Korea a “partner” of South Korea. Lee, a native Korean speaker who was being interviewed in English, said he meant to call North Korea a “counterpart,” not a partner.

