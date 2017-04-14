“Norman” review: In the April 14 Calendar section, an information box with a review of the film “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” said the movie is not rated. It is rated R, for language.

“MST3K” review: In the April 14 Calendar section, a review of the series “Mystery Science Theater 3000” referred to “Reptilicus” as a Dutch film. It is Danish.

Airlines overbooking: In the April 14 Business section, an article about airline overbooking policies said that Expressjet Airlines removed passengers from flights involuntarily last year at a rate of 1.5 fliers for every 100,000 passengers. The rate is 15 for every 100,000 passengers.

Dragged passenger: In the April 14 Business section, an article about the injuries suffered by Dr. David Dao when he was dragged from a United Airlines flight quoted United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz as telling Good Morning America, “No one should ever be mistreated this way.” Munoz said, “No one should be treated that way.”

