Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Tortured poets, inspired monks and Fonzie’s cool

A mix of photos from this week's news quiz.
Who made Fonzie cool? What’s in the water? And how did April 22 become Earth Day?
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
And just like that, we’ve arrived at another Friday — and another edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. As your quizmaster, my job is to dig into some of the stories The Times has published — online or in print — over the previous seven days and pull out 10 multiple-choice questions.

Your job (if you can call it that) is to keep up on the news of the week and answer them correctly. If you haven’t exactly kept up — or simply want to do a little pre-quiz cramming — this week I’m mining the minutiae of my colleagues’ stories about an airport beef between San Francisco and Oakland, the origins of a certain Japanese cuisine and how reality TV inspired some Buddhist monks to try something novel.

Before digging in, a quick shout-out to those who stopped by to play a live version of the News Quiz at last weekend’s Festival of Books. What the spirited round of festival- and USC-themed questions revealed (besides the fact that open-ended questions work much better than multiple-choice ones with a live audience) is that Mudd Hall’s namesake, Seeley Wintersmith Mudd, was a renowned mining engineer; FOB dates to 1996; and one of the most popular guests that first year was Abigail Van Buren of “Dear Abby” fame (who was the twin sister of rival advice columnist Ann Landers).

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

